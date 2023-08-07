Kate Henshaw reacts after man uses her photo to troll Arsenal fans after their Community Shield win.

Nigerian veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after reacting to a tweet from a man who used her photo in trolling Arsenal fans after their Community Shield victory over Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, Arsenal lifted the Community Shield to end Pep Guardiola’s men silverware streak with a 4-1 penalty shootout victory after a 1-1 draw against the defending Champions League and Premier League Champions, Manchester City.

Following Arsenal’s Community Shield success on Sunday, a Twitter user has taken to social media to troll Arsenal, using a photo of veteran Nigerian Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, by tweeting: “Arsenal fans really don’t deserve this happiness.”

Reacting after her photo was used in trolling Arsenal and its fans, Kate Henshaw tweeted: “So I can’t have a rest day??? Why, naaaaa?? 😭😭😭😭😭”

This tweet from Kate Henshaw has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have called the photo legendary, while some have said she would explain tire.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

