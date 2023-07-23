Karim Benzema’s Most League Goals In A Single Season Compared To That Of Luis Suarez

Karim Benzema scored 27 league goals in 2021/2022 season, the most he’s ever managed in the Laliga. He was the top scorer in the Laliga in 2022 and helped Real Madrid win the league title and the UEFA Champions League title. Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d’or award after his impressive performances for the los Blancos.

The frenchman joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad following his departure from Real Madrid. He can be considered as one of the best strikers of all time. Benzema is also among the greatest players to have played for Real Madrid. He enjoyed a very successful playing career while playing alongside the likes of Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Benzema’s 27 league goals in a single season is the most he’s ever managed in the Laliga. Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez netted 40 Laliga goals in 2015/2016 season, that was his best season in the Laliga.

Suarez can be considered as one of the best strikers in football history. He was one of the best strikers in the Laliga before his departure from Barcelona. He helped Atletico Madrid win the Laliga title following his departure from Camp Nou.

