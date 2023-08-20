Karim Benzema inspires Al Ittihad to a 2-0 win to move to the top spot of Saudi Arabia League table

France star Karim Benzema was impressive for Al Ittihad football club on Saturday night, as they secured a remarkable 2-0 victory over Al Taee football club in the Matchday 2 of the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

Karim Benzema joined Al Ittihad football club on a permanent deal from Real Madrid football club few weeks ago, and he has been fantastic for the club in their previous matches in all competitions.

The former Olympique Lyon football club star was given another starting role by his coach, following his brilliant display in their previous matches, and he was able to play a vital role in their remarkable victory.

Both teams efforts to score in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Al Ittihad football club took the lead through Morocco national team star Abderrazak Hamdallah broke the deadlock for Al Ittihad football club in the 54th minute through a fine teamwork from Igor Coronado and Karim Benzema, before substitute Saleh Al Amri scored the last goal of the game in the 90th minute to end the match 2-0.

Karim Benzema was superb for Al Ittihad football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The victory over Al Taee football club has now taken Al Ittihad football club to the top spot of the Saudi Arabia Pro League table with 6 points from 2 matches played.

