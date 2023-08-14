Karim Benzema guides Al Ittihad to a convincing 3-0 win to move to the top spot of the League table

Former Real Madrid football club star Karim Benzema was in an astonishing for Al Ittihad football club on Monday evening, as they secured a well deserved 3-0 victory over Al Raed football club in the Matchday 1 of the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

Karim Benzema was signed by Al Ittihad football club from Real Madrid football club few weeks ago, and he performed excellently for the club during the Arab Club Champions Cup where he scored 3 goals, and he was able to prove himself again on Monday.

The former Olympique Lyon football club striker was given a starting role in Al Ittihad football club’s attack alongside Morocco national team star Abderrazak Hamdallah and Igor Coronado and the trio were able to play crucial roles in their team’s well deserved victory.

After playing out a goalless draw in the first half of the game, Moroccan star Abderrazak Hamdallah broke the deadlock for Al Ittihad football club in the 58th minute through an assist from Karim Benzema, and Igor Coronado doubled the lead in the 73rd minute before the Brazilian star scored the last goal of the game in the 78th minute to end the match 3-0.

Karim Benzema was impressive for Al Ittihad football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with an assist.

The France star will now be looking forward to building on his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game against Al Taee football club.

The victory over Al Raed football club has now taken Al Ittihad football club to the top spot of the Saudi Arabia Pro League table with 3 points from 1 match played.

