SPORT

Karim Benzema all smiles as he meets his new manager, Nuno Espirito Santo at Al Ittihad

Few moments ago, a video clip of the moment France International, Karim Benzema met his new manager, Nuno Espirito Santo for the first time since joining Al Ittihad from Real Madrid surfaced online.

Sky Sports shared the video on their Official Instagram Page today being Tuesday the 11th day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers. Click on the link below to watch the video.

The above video captured the moment when Benzema met Nuno Espirito Santo for the first time since securing a move from Real Madrid and he seems really excited upon meeting his new manager. The two sportsmen could also be seen hugging each other very tightly and it’s absolutely amazing.

Recall that few weeks ago, the whole world was thrown into deep shock after Karim Benzema announced his exit from Real Madrid, The Frenchman joined Al Ittihad on a free transfer few days after announcing his exit from the Spanish Giant.

Benzema will reportedly be earning over a 100 million euros every year at Al Ittihad and that’s probably one of the reasons why he dished Real Madrid for them.

The Frenchman is considered as one of the finest forward in World Football known for his pace, dribbling skills and breathtaking goals, he has been on top of his game for close to two decades now and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. He will definitely be a great signing for his new club.

