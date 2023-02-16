Karim Adeyemi Explains How Eating Fufu From Nigeria Makes Him Fast After His Superb Goal Vs Chelsea

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

While speaking to the media after scoring the goal that handed Borussia Dortmund a vital 1-0 over Chelsea in the first leg of the Uefa Champions League round of 16, Karim Adeyemi who displayed lighting pace as he blitzed past Enzo Fernandez before rounding Kepa to score explained just why he’s so fast.

The 21-year-old German footballer who was born to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother told the journalist that alongside having good genetics form his dad, eating a lot of African foods has helped him to become very fast.

Journalist: “Karim, tell me what you eat, because I wanna be as fast as you.”

Adeyemi: “I eat a lot of African foods, but I have good genetics from my dad so I think it’s a bit difficult for you to get fast.”

Journalist: “What’s the African food called?”

Adeyemi: “Fufu.”

Adeyemi won the MOTM of the first leg and will be hoping to help the 1997 winners progress to the quarterfinals when they visit Stamford Bridge in two weeks time.

