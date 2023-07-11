KAR VS LIV: Match Preview, Date, Time & Preferred Liverpool XI To Ensure Victory In This Game

* Match Preview & Team

The preseason is now in full swing, and the Liverpool team has been preparing for their five preseason friendlies that have been scheduled for them, starting with a matchup against Karlsruher SC in Germany.

A number of first team players, including Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Alexis Mac Allister, Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah, Kostas Tsimikas, and Virgil van Dijk, were welcomed by the team on Tuesday. The players were observed to be in good spirits as they trained in anticipation of their friendly matches. kindly checkout photos from today’s Liverpool training session below:

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, who both played key roles for England as they won the U21 European Championships, will not be available for this game because they have been granted more time off, but they should be available for the second friendly game.

* Match Date, Venue & Kick Off Time

Klopp and his team will fly to Germany on Saturday for their first friendly against Bundesliga side Karlsruher. The game will be played at the BBBank Wildpark and is scheduled for July 19 at 5:30 p.m.

* Preferred Liverpool XI to face Karlseuher

Klopp is expected to start some of his new signings rather than first team players in this game, as he seeks to build a strong team with a winning mentality. With that in mind, here is my preferred lineup in a 4-3-3 formation to help Liverpool defeat Karlseuher.

What can you say about this lineup?

