KAR vs LIV: Match Preview, Date, Time, & Preferred Liverpool XI To Ensure Victory In The Game

Pre-season is in full swing and Liverpool are preparing for five pre-season friendlies, starting with a game against German side Karlseuher.

A host of first-team players including Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Alexis McAllister, Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah, Kostas Tsimikas, and Virgil van Dijk. We were welcomed by the team on Tuesday. The players were in good spirits as they prepared for the friendly match. See photos from today’s Liverpool training session below.

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, who played a key role in winning the England U-21 Championship, were well-rested but could play in the second friendly so missed the match.

Klopp and his team fly to Germany on Saturday for the first Bundesliga friendly against Karlsruher. The match will take place on July 19, at 17:30 at BBBank Wildlife Park.

Klopp is expected to bring in some new players to start in place of first-team players in this match to build a strong squad with a winning mentality. With that in mind, here’s my favorite 4-3-3 formation to help Liverpool beat Karlseuher.

