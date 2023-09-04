Kanu Stanley: Nigerian Striker On Target In Club Sport Marítimo’s First Win Of The Season

Unhearlded Nigerian Striker, Kanu Stanley, was handful for Portuguese Campeonato de Portugal campaigners,Club Sport Marítimo B, as he came through with a stunner to help the team secure all maximum points against Clube Desportivo Portosantense.

The bullish forward has continued to be impressive in the current season as he has always iced his outstanding performances in games with goals.

Seeking for its first win in the new Campeonato de Portugal season, Stanley Kanu and his Club Sport Marítimo B side braced up to face, Clube Desportivo Portosantense at home on Matchday (3) as they eye first win of the season.

Riding on a high, Clube Desportivo Portosantense were out to compound Club Sport Marítimo B woes of win less run of form when their two lock horns on Matchday three.

First half of the game ended with Club Sport Marítimo B claiming a 1-0 lead off an own goal from Clube Desportivo Portosantense defender.

Determined Club Sport Marítimo B side pressed forward for security goal and had their result as it’s Nigerian international, Stanley Charles, fired home a 63rd minute goal, a goal which begot another goal at the 83rd minute to end the game on a 3-1 win after full time.

Chygozzz (

)