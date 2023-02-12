Kante has rejected a new contract proposal from Chelsea, he is waiting for Barcelona’s offer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Xavi Hernandez and his men will shift their interest to their next La Liga game against Villarreal this weekend. The Bluagranas will be hoping to maintain a solid 8 points lead against current Spanish league champions Real Madrid.

Laporta and his camp are keen on further improving the squad depth in the summer transfer window and one player that has been linked with a move to Camp Nou is N’Golo Kante.

According to reports coming from Standard Diario SPORT, Kante has refused to accept a two-year proposal from Chelsea, which included an option for a further year. The report has it that the third year, though, would come with a large salary reduction which Kante has rejected, as he wants three years guaranteed in his contract.

The report adds that the French International midfielder is not happy with the terms offered and is now waiting for an offer from Barcelona. Janet has only made two appearances this season in all competitions for Chelsea. It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

