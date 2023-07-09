Kai Havertz takes part in his first training session with Arsenal (Photos)

Kai Havertz, the promising German international, has completed his first training session with Arsenal, signaling a fresh start for the player after a lackluster stint at Chelsea. Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, envisions Havertz as an attacking midfielder, a departure from his previous role as a striker.

In addition to Havertz, the Gunners are eagerly awaiting the arrivals of Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, two valuable additions expected to bolster the squad before their pre-season tour in the United States. Although Havertz did not feature in the recent friendly against Watford, he is anticipated to make his debut against Nurnberg in Germany.

Arteta has expressed his enthusiasm for working with Havertz, highlighting the player’s exceptional skill set, versatility, and tactical astuteness. The Spanish tactician believes that Havertz’s presence will bring much-needed strength and variety to Arsenal’s midfield, elevating their overall playing style.

Havertz’s arrival has been met with a warm reception from the club, and Arteta is keen to begin integrating him into the team during pre-season training. The addition of the 24-year-old midfielder is expected to infuse a fresh burst of energy into the Arsenal squad as they brace themselves for the forthcoming campaign.

Henryslaw (

)