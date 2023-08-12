SPORT

Kai Havertz inspires Arsenal to a remarkable 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest FC

Germany national team star Kai Havertz was exceptional for Arsenal football club on Saturday afternoon, as they secured a remarkable 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest football club in their Matchday 1 of the English Premier League.

The former Bayer 04 Leverkusen football club star joined Arsenal football club from Chelsea football club few weeks ago, and he was able to perform excellently in his debut League game for the Gunners.

Kai Havertz started in Arsenal football club’s midfield alongside Norway national team star Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice and the trio were fantastic in the game.

Arsenal football club broke the deadlock through Eddie Nketiah in the 26th minute a fine teamwork from Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka doubled the lead in the 32nd minute an assist from Bukayo Saka to end the first half 2-0.

Substitute Super Eagles of Nigeria star Taiwo Awoniyi scored a goal for Nottingham Forest football club in the 82nd minute to end the match 2-1.

Kai Havertz was exceptional for Arsenal football club in the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The Germany national team will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the Gunners when they play their next game.

The victory over Nottingham Forest football club has now taken Arsenal football club to the second spot of the English Premier League table with 3 points from 1 match played.

