Kai Havertz Begins His First Training As An Arsenal Player.

Latest Arsenal signing Kai Havertz is looking forward to making his first appearance as an Arsenal player, this week. The Gunners travelled to Germany on Sunday for a pre-season training camp as they prepared themselves to face Nurnberg on Thursday, July the 13th.

The pre-season turned out as an opportunity for the Germany international Havertz, to begin his first training in the club as he is also part of a 30-man squad picked by the coach that will be training at Adidas’ headquarters in Herzogenaurach.

As part of the team, that has travelled out to Germany includes 16-year-olds Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, who both signed scholarship terms last week, however, all eyes will be on Kai Havertz, as he will try to cement his place in the squad and in the heart of the fans.

What do you think of the player’s new challenge as an Arsenal player, will he adapt easily with the club?

