Kai Harvertz Reacts After Making His Arsenal Debut, Says He Has No Regrets About His Time At Chelsea

Kai Havertz expressed his feelings about his Arsenal debut and reassured that he has no regrets about his time at Chelsea. In Arsenal’s pre-season friendly draw against Nurnberg, Havertz made his first appearance for the Gunners after his £65 million transfer. While his performance may not have been outstanding, Havertz was delighted to wear the Arsenal shirt and acknowledged that it will take some time for him to adapt to his new team’s style of play.

When asked about his debut, Havertz expressed his happiness, stating that Arsenal is a big club and playing for them is a dream come true. He also mentioned feeling welcome among his teammates, despite only being with the club for four days. Havertz acknowledged that it will take a few weeks to become fully accustomed to the team’s style of play but emphasized his commitment to giving his all for the club and regaining his fitness to perform at the highest level in the league.

Regarding his decision to join Arsenal, Havertz mentioned that he was attracted to the youthful nature of the squad and the energy he observed from the outside. He described Arsenal as a big family, and playing against them in the past was always challenging due to the togetherness of the players. Havertz already feels like part of the group after just a few days at the club and is looking forward to having a good time and achieving success with Arsenal.

