JUV vs RMA: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

On Thursday, Juventus and Real Madrid will conclude their preseason preparations with a friendly match at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The two teams previously met over a year ago in California, where Los Blancos won 2-0 thanks to goals from former forwards Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio.

Juventus’ 2022–23 season was dramatic, to say the least, and it ended in disappointment when they were deducted 10 points for financial irregularities, dropping them out of the Champions League and down to seventh place, 28 points behind Scudetto champions Napoli.

The Old Lady had been preparing for life in the Europa Conference League, but UEFA revealed last Friday that they had been banned out of the league for the 2023–24 season and fined £17.1 million for violating Financial Fair Play regulations. Juve has decided not to challenge UEFA’s decision.

Juve’s first pre-season friendly against Barcelona was cancelled after several members of the Catalan squad were diagnosed with viral gastroenteritis, but they did play their first warm-up match against fellow Serie A side AC Milan in California last Friday, drawing 2-2 before winning 4-3 on penalties.

Juventus, who kick off the new Serie A season away to Udinese on August 20, will be looking for their first victory over Real Madrid in any competition since April 2018, when they secured a 3-1 second-leg win in the Champions League quarterfinals, although losing 4-3 on aggregate.

KICKOFF TIME: Juventus versus Real Madrid match will be played on Thursday at 12:30AM Nigerian time.

