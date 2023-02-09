JUST IN: Barcelona Defender Lost His Father

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Marca, Marcos Alonso Pena has died at the age of 63.

The former player has been battling illness for the last two years, playing for clubs including Barcelona, Racing Santander, Atletico Madrid, and Logrones. In the 1980s, Alonso played 22 times for Spain while also winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Supercup, and two league cups with Barcelona. After finishing his playing career, he went on to manage Atetico, Rayo Vallecano, and Sevilla.

Alonso is a professional football player who has the name Marcos Alonso. The legendary Real Madrid team of the 1950s and 1960s, which won five league championships and four European Cups, included Marquitos, whose real name is Marcos Alonso Imaz.

Currently, Marcos Alonso Mendoza (the son of the deceased) plays for Barcelona as a left-back or centre-back.The 32-year-old, who arrived on a free transfer from Chelsea in the summer, will at least have had a better relationship with his father during his final months.

