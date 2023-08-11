Jurgen Klopp’s Quotes About Pogba’s Transfer To Man Utd Resurfaces After Liverpool Outbid Chelsea.

Chelsea chased Moises Caicedo all summer only for Liverpool to hijack the deal in the early hours of today with a mammoth bid that blew Chelsea out of the water.

Chelsea had been involved in concrete negotiations with Brighton over the signing of Caicedo who had already agreed personal terms with The Blues, but they just couldn’t match the asking price set by the Seagulls.

According to David Ornstein, Liverpool has outbid Chelsea after submitting a £110m offer, with Jurgen Klopp planning to speak to Caicedo before his press conference this morning.

Ironically, this was the same Klopp who criticized Manchester United’s signing of Paul Pogba some years ago.

After United signed Pogba for a then-world record fee of £89m, Klopp boldly stated “the day that this is football, I’m not in a job anymore”, so perhaps he should honor his words by walking away from his job to avoid sounding like a hypocrite.

Meanwhile, United splashed £89m on Pogba who had more than 60 goal contributions for Juventus while Klopp’s potential signing Caicedo has just 2 goals and 2 assists to his name in 45 EPL appearances.

