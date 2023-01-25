Jurgen Klopp Speaks On Chelsea’s Spending Spree On The Transfer Market

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool FC manager, Jurgen Klopp have reacted to Chelsea’s expensive acquisitions on the transfer market in the short time. The gaffer illustrated that nobody knows how the Chelsea new owners are doing it.

No doubt that Chelsea has taken the football world by storm lately due to their player acquisitions. The blues have been subjected to breaking FFP rules but are yet to be found guilty. And as it stands, Chelsea are not done in the transfer market as they are aiming to sign more talents with the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Caicedo, and Declan Rice being o. their wishlist.

Chelsea’s recent match was against Liverpool and it ended 0-0 at Anfield as new signing Mudryk had a good debut.

However, Klopp when talking about a team’s rebuild plan recently spoke on Chelsea’s spending spree and was quoted as saying “There are obviously different ways you can do it [rebuild], but it’s all based on the situation you are in, especially with the things happening around, Chelsea with the new ownership obviously, nobody knows exactly how they do it, how they can spend this much money.”

What are your thoughts on Klopp’s statement?

