Jude Bellingham net his fourth goal for Real Madrid

Few moments ago, The game between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo Kickstarted and it has really been a tough encounter judging from the minutes played so far.

The first 45 minutes of the game was really intensed as both teams struggled really hard to find the back of the net. Brazilian Star, Rodrygo had the opportunity to give Madrid the lead from the spot kick in the 69 minutes, but unfortunately, he was unable to convert the chance.

The Dreadlock was finally broken in the 82nd minutes, courtesy of a brilliant strike for England International, Jude Bellingham. This is now the player’s fourth goal in three League appearances for Real Madrid and he’s definitely not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Bellingham has been on fire ever since he joined the Spanish Giant and he has now scored in all the League games he has featured in for Madrid so far.

Recall that few months ago, Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for a fee reported to be around 100 million euros and ever since then, he has been absolutely amazing. His debut for the Spanish Giant came during the preseason game against Manchester United and he scored a beautiful goal in that encounter to introduce himself to the fans.

The England International is considered as one of the finest young talent in the World known for his pace, brilliant dribbling skills and breathtaking goals. He’s definitely going to do big things in Spain and he’s already showing glimpses of that. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

