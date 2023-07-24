England national team star Jude Bellingham was fantastic for Real Madrid football club on Monday morning, as he guided them to a remarkable 3-2 comeback victory over AC Milan football club of Italy in his debut game.

The former Birmingham City football club star was signed from German Bundesliga giant Borussia Dortmund football club few weeks ago, and he has finally made his debut for the club against AC Milan football club.

Jude Bellingham started in Real Madrid football club’s midfield alongside Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga and the trio were fantastic in the game.

AC Milan football club took the lead through Fikayo Tomori in the 25th minute an assist from Christian Pulisic and Luka Romero doubled the lead in the 42nd minute to end the first half 2-0.

Federico Valverde made it 2-1 in the 57th minute through a fine teamwork from Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham, and Valverde scored his second goal of the game in the 59th minute, before substitute Vinicius Junior scored the winning goal for Real Madrid football club in the 84th minute through an assist from Luka Modric to end the match 3-2.

Jude Bellingham was fantastic for Real Madrid football club in the game and he was able to contribute his quota to the team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The youngster will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game against Manchester United football club in few days time.

