José Mourinho’s five opening 2023/24 fixtures that could make or break his entire season in Serie A

With three home games to begin the new Serie A season, the Giallorossi have a favourable start. Last season, however, they lost both home games against Salernitana and Milan, winning just against Empoli. Nonetheless, Roma’s two away games should be viewed as winnable, since they took six points from both of them last season. In 2022/23, only two of their first five opponents finished in the top half.

New addition For the time being, Rasmus Kristensen appears to be the favourite on the right, but Rick Karsdorp and Zeki Celik are also ble choices. Out on the left, Leonardo Spinazzola should be the main choice, with Nicola Zalewski and Stephan El Shaarawy both capable of playing.

Last season, Mourinho used both three-man and two-man centre midfield options. Cristante will be deployed as the ball-winner, while Sanches, Paredes, or Aouar might play in the middle of the park.

Edoardo Bove is another midfield workhorse option. Sanches and Aouar can be used further forward as well.

Lorenzo Pellegrini will be among the first names on the team sheet and will most likely play attacking midfield. He can also be utilised deeper if necessary. Paulo Dybala can also drop back but may start up forward, especially with Tammy Abraham out. In the offensive roles, Andrea Belotti and Ola Solbakken are depth options.

Salernitana (H) 20/08/2023

The first match against Salernitana at home will an absolute cracker. Mourinho’s team should come out all guns blazing and completely dominate the opposition, securing a comfortable victory.

Verona (A) 26/08/2023

Next up will Verona away, which will always going to be a tough fixture. Mourinho’s team will put up a good fight, but may ultimately beat them.

Milan (H) 01/09/2023

The next home game against Milan will be an absolute masterclass. Mourinho’s tactics will need to be spot on and his team executed to perfection, to run out winners.

Empoli (H) 17/09/2023

Empoli will be up next, and Mourinho know this to ba a must-win game. He should rally his troops and his team to put on a solid performance. Mourinho should be pleased with the result and the performance against Empoli.

Torino (A) 24/09/2023

This will be a crucial game for Roma. Mourinho knows that his team will have to to give it their all, and they won’t want to disappoint. It is going to be a tight affair, but his team should eventually managed to secure a victory.

