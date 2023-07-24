In the world of football, few managers have achieved the level of success and accolades as Jose Mourinho. In the 2011/12 season, Mourinho took the helm at Real Madrid, as reported by Onefootball, one of the most prestigious clubs in world football, and etched his name in history with a remarkable and record-breaking first season.

Mourinho’s first season with Real Madrid was nothing short of extraordinary, as he led the team to historic achievements that reverberated throughout La Liga. The team’s performance under his tutelage set new records and established Real Madrid as a formidable force in Spanish football.

With a stunning tally of 100 points, Mourinho’s Real Madrid secured the most points in a single La Liga season, showcasing their dominance and consistency throughout the campaign. The team’s attacking prowess was also on full display as they scored an unprecedented 121 goals in the league, setting a new record for the most goals scored in a season in La Liga history.

Moreover, Mourinho’s tactical prowess and ability to win away matches were evident as Real Madrid clinched 50 away points, setting a new benchmark in La Liga. The team’s winning mentality and determination were showcased by securing 32 victories in the season, making them the team with the most wins in a La Liga season.

As Mourinho’s Real Madrid continued to rewrite the history books, their prowess was also evident in their away performances, amassing the most away goals scored in a single La Liga season.

Mourinho’s debut season with Real Madrid was a masterclass in football management, and his ability to achieve record-breaking feats in such a prestigious league showcased his managerial genius. The legacy he built in that season continues to resonate in the annals of football history, cementing his status as one of the sport’s greatest managers.

