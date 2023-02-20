Jose Mourinho will be the perfect interim Manager for Chelsea if Potter gets sacked

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea are in a messy situation. The Blues are still in 10th position in the EPL table with pressure increasing on Manager, Graham Potter who certainly looks like he cannot solve the ongoing crisis at the club and needs to be sacked as soon as possible.

Chelsea owners in Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are surprisingly still keeping faith with Potter but they ought to have let the Englishman go and replace h with an experienced interim Manager.

That interim Manager should be none other than former Chelsea Coach and current As Roma Gaffer, Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese Manager has declared recently in he will be open to a third instinct as coach of Chelsea.

Mourinho although he is no longer the same Manager as he was previously, the Portuguese is a winner and still a charismatic personality that will help the current crop of Chelsea Players who look lost at the moment under Graham Potter.

This is a good opinion but it only depends on if Chelsea hierarchy will take action.

What is your opinion?

