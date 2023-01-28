Jose Mourinho Wants To Return To Premier League Team For His Third Spell As Manager.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly unhappy at Roma and wants a return to the Premier League, with a third term at Chelsea a priority.

Mourinho, currently leading Italian club Roma, is one of the most successful managers in world football.

He has won top honors in England, Spain, Italy, and Portugal and spent two terms in charge of Chelsea, from 2004 to 2007 and 2013 to 2015.

During his first spell at Chelsea, Mourinho called himself the “Special One” and won consecutive Premier League titles as well as the FA Cup and two League Cups.

In his second spell at Stamford Bridge, the Portuguese coach won another Premier League title as well as a third League Cup. Mourinho was sacked by the Blues after a poor start to the 2015-16 season, then spent time at Manchester United and Tottenham before moving to Roma in 2021.

According to the Daily Mail, Mourinho is now eyeing a return to the Premier League as he feels Roma are not supporting him financially after leading him to the Europa League title last season.

Mourinho’s agent has said the 60-year-old wants to return to Chelsea, and his personal life remains largely in London, where his wife and children live.

Both of Mourinho’s terms at Chelsea took place while Roman Abramovich was still at the helm, and it remains to be seen what new boss Todd Boehly will think about the legendary manager’s return.

Boehly is said to want to stay with current head coach Graham Potter, who replaced Thomas Tuchel in September, despite Chelsea’s difficulties this season, with the club currently 10th in the Premier League and 10 points against the top 4. Mourinho also led Inter Milan, where he won the treble, as well as Porto, where he made a name for himself after leading them to Champions League glory with excellence. He also spent three years at Real Madrid.

