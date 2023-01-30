Jose Mourinho shows respect to Super Eagles star Osimhen after scoring a classic goal vs AS Roma

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Chelsea football club head coach Jose Mourinho showed respect to Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen after scoring Napoli football club’s opening goal against AS Roma football club on Sunday night.

Victor Osimhen has been in an astonishing form for Napoli football club since the beginning of the season and he has been able to score many goals for the club in all competitions.

The former Wolfsburg football club star was the hero for Napoli football club against AS Roma football club in the first leg as he scored the only goal of the game towards the end of the game, and he was able to prove himself again on Sunday night, as he scored his team’s first goal in the first half.

Goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Simeone gave Napoli football club a convincing victory, despite the fact that Stephan El Shaarawey scored a goal for AS Roma football club.

The goal against AS Roma football club has now taken Victor Osimhen’s total League goals of the season to 14, and he is currently the highest goal scorer in the League.

Jose Mourinho was surprised with the way Victor Osimhen scored his first goal against his team despite the fact that he was surrounded with four players, and he went to shake the Nigerian international immediately after scoring the goal.

Victor Osimhen will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive goal scoring form for Napoli football club when Napoli football club play their next League game.

