Jose Mourinho reveals what he told Victor Osimhen after scoring a stunning goal against his club

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Chelsea football club of England head coach Jose Mourinho has revealed what he told Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen, after scoring a stunning goal for Napoli football club in their remarkable 2-1 victory over AS Roma football club on Sunday night at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Victor Osimhen was exceptional for Napoli football club against Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma football club, and he was able to score his team’s opening goal on Sunday.

The Nigerian international has been impressive in the Italian Serie A this season and his excellent performance for the club has made him to become the current highest goal scorer in the league.

Osimhen was given a starting role in Napoli’s attack against AS Roma football club on Sunday night, and he was exceptional for the club in the game.

Victor Osimhen scored Napoli’s first goal in the 17th minute through an assist from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Stephan El Shaarawey equalized for AS Roma in the second half before substitute Giovanni Simeone scored the winning goal for the home team.

Jose Mourinho was amazed with the way Victor Osimhen scored his first ever of the game against his club and he shook him immediately after he scored the goal and he also spoke with him.

Nigerian Journalist Lolade Adewuyi posted on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday night that, he asked Jose Mourinho what he told Victor Osimhen on the sidelines and he said;

“I told him, you’re a good player but you don’t always need to dive. He’s a good player. I clapped for his goal from my seat. If I am at a club with a lot of money one day, I will buy him.”

Photo credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)