Jose Mourinho compares Osimhen to Drogba

Victor Osimhen was on target once again on Sunday as he scored the first goal for Napoli against Roma. The game ended 2-1 in favor of Napoli after a late goal from Simone.

Osimhen cobtinues his beautiful run of form to take his tally to 15 goals in 20 games for Napoli this season. Osimhen is on course to become the first African in history to win the highest goal scorer in Serie A.

The player has always identified Didier Drogba as one of his Idol. Many has compared him to the former Chelsea striker.

Speaking about the comparison, Roma Manager, Jose Mourinho agreed that the player is on the level of Drogba but needs to stop diving.

“He is of the same level as Drogba, but Didier didn’t dive. If Victor changes, then OK. I’d buy him if I was at a club with a lot of money. However, if he does go to England one day, he needs to change, because in Italy they put up with this sort of behaviour.”

