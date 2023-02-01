SPORT

Jorginho vs Caicedo: 2022/23 Premier League Statistics

The 2023 winter transfer window have finally closed and Arsenal failed to sign Caicedo from Brighton, but we’re successful in bringing in Jorginho from Chelsea. However, Jorginho would bring competition to Partey and Xhaka, giving Arteta the depth he needed in the midfield to win the premier league this season. Let’s take a look at the 2022/23 premier league statistics of Arsenal’s new signing Jorginho and their former transfer target Caicedo.

However, Jorginho have played 18 premier league games for Chelsea and he started in 15 games. He has made an average 2.9 tackles per 90 minutes, which means that he has 64.6 tackle success rate. The Italian midfielder, has also made 2.9 interceptions, 0.8 fouls and 61.6 passes per 90 minutes, making him one of the best defensive midfielder in the premier league this season.

On the other hand, Caicedo have played 18 premier league games for Brighton and Hove Albion. The 21-year old has made an average 2.9 tackles per 90 minutes, which means that he has 86.7 tackle success rate. The Brighton midfielder, has also made 1.5 interceptions, 2.0 fouls and 59.7 passes per 90 minutes. Based on the statistics, it shows that Jorginho is currently better than Caicedo in the defensive midfield.

