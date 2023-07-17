Jorginho Reveals What He Told Kai Havertz About Leaving Chelsea For Arsenal

Kai Havertz, a former teammate of Jorginho at Chelsea, has admitted that he persuaded him to go to Arsenal this summer.

Havertz completed a stunning £65 million transfer to Arsenal last month, ending his three-year stay at Stamford Bridge.

The German has committed to Arsenal with a five-year deal, bolstering a squad that finished second in the Premier League last year and qualified for the Champions League after a six-year absence.

Before Arsenal exhibited interest in signing the 24-year-old, Havertz was rumored to be moving abroad, and Jorginho was quick to get in touch with his former teammate when he heard the rumors.

Jorginho spent five years at Chelsea before signing a one-and-a-half-year deal with Arsenal in January. The Italian was rumored to be leaving north London last month but afterwards denied the rumors.

When asked about Havertz joining Arsenal, Jorginho responded, “It’s very nice,” according to The Arsenal Tour Diary.

“As soon as I learned there was a chance, I called him.” “Is this true?” I inquired. Yes, it’s conceivable, he replied. “You need to come!” I said.

“I just wanted what was best for everyone… everybody wins,” I said. He triumphs because the project is fantastic for both him and the club and team as a whole. In this way, everyone won.

Havertz was Mikel Arteta’s first signing of the summer, but since then, Arsenal has also signed defender Jurrien Timber from the Netherlands and midfielder Declan Rice from England.

You only ever have one career, and I have a lot of faith in Mikel and the team he is assembling here. I’m eager to start a new chapter with Arsenal.

“That means a lot to me with Mikel and the way he works, the squad, how young everyone is, the energy around the club, and the challenge of getting Arsenal back to where they belong.”

Last season, Arsenal came close to winning the Premier League for the first time in nearly 20 years, but ultimately finished in second place, five points behind Manchester City.

Lawrence_123 (

)