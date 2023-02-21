SPORT

Jorginho Reveals The Role He Played That Made Napoli Sign Nigerian Striker, Victor Osimhen

Arsenal Midfielder Jorge Luiz Frello Filho known as Jorginho has revealed that he vouched for Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen when the Italian top flight football club, Napoli signed him. Osimhen got signed to Napoli from French Lique 1 side, Lille in 2020 in a deal worth €70 million.

Jorginho is an ex-Napoli player who got signed to Chelsea by Mauricio Sarri and during an interview with DAZN, he revealed that he still has a good relationship is with the club. According to him, he and Cristiano Giuntoli, the Napoli Football Club Sporting Director had a discussion on phone before Osimhen was signed.

Jorginho said that he knew Osimhen as he had played against the striker in the Champions League when he was at Chelsea and he gave Chelsea defenders a hard time.

Jorginho told DAZN that, “Giuntoli called me before signing him and I told him to sign him straightaway, he is very promising and is doing really well. There is winning energy.”

