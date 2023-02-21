Jorginho reveals the real reason why he left Chelsea to join title chasing Arsenal in January

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jorginho has disclosed the reasons for his last-minute decision to switch from Chelsea to Mikel Arteta’s Gunners at the conclusion of the winter transfer window.

After Ex-Napoli Star reached the final six months of his contract at Stamford Bridge, Arsenal moved in and acquired him for £12 million.

He’s already had an impact, filling in for the injured Thomas Partey against Pep Guardiola’s City and Aston Villa.

At Villa Park on Saturday, Arsenal came from behind twice to win 4-2 thanks to a Jorginho shot that resulted in an own goal by Emiliano Martinez.

Later on that day, Man City dropped points against Nottingham Forest as they were unable to get a win and settled for a draw.

The Italian international has now explained his decision to switch from Chelsea to Mikel Arteta’s title contenders, admitting that he learnt he was no longer part of the Blues project before the expiry of his existing deal.

To DAZN, he said: “Certainly one of the reasons is playing for Arteta. It all happened pretty quickly after he contacted me. In less than 48 hours, we closed the deal.

“After speaking with Chelsea, I was aware that I was no longer a part of their plans. The Arsenal project fits me and will help me grow professionally. It’s a youthful squad that plays quality football and matches my characteristics.

“I decided after giving each possibility some thought. You sometimes have to admit that you are done with a project and that things finish.”

