The transfer window can often be a period of excitement and anticipation for football fans, and Arsenal supporters were in for a pleasant surprise when they secured the signing of German midfielder Kai Havertz from Chelsea. Even more intriguingly, it was revealed that Jorginho, the Euro 2020 winner and recent Arsenal acquisition from Chelsea, played a pivotal role in encouraging Havertz to make the switch to the Emirates.

Jorginho’s transition from Chelsea to Arsenal in January proved to be a significant boost for the Gunners’ title challenge, as they competed fiercely with Manchester City. Now, the Italian midfielder is eager to continue making valuable contributions to Arsenal’s upcoming campaign.

While some Arsenal fans might have reservations about signings from their London rivals, Jorginho’s influence and impact on the team have demonstrated that Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager, has a discerning eye for talent, regardless of the club’s origin.

The surprising acquisition of Havertz from Chelsea took many by surprise, but Jorginho’s revelation sheds light on the behind-the-scenes dynamics that led to the transfer. According to Jorginho, he promptly contacted Havertz when he heard rumors of the move, encouraging the young German to seize the opportunity to join Arsenal.

The prospect of having a former teammate at the club will undoubtedly aid Havertz in settling quickly into life at the Emirates, and their pre-existing bond could potentially have a positive impact on the team’s dynamics on the pitch.

