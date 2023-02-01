SPORT

Jorginho Is the Only Player With A UEFA Champions league Medal At Arsenal

Arsenal signed Jorginho from Chelsea for a fee of €11 million in January transfer window. The 31 year old has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the World.

He won different titles at Chelsea including the UEFA Champions league title, Europa league title and UEFA Super Cup. He’s one of the most successful players to have played for the Blues.

Chelsea signed Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez as replacement for Jorginho. The Blues spent £107 million on signing the Argentina midfielder and he’s currently the most expensive transfer in premier league history.

Jorginho signed an 18- month contract at the Emirates and he’s expected to help the Gunners win their first premier league title since 2004.

Jorginho is the only player with a UEFA Champions league medal at Arsenal. The 31 year old helped the Blues win the 2021 UEFA Champions league title.

Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta is happy to work alongside Jorginho.

Arteta said: ‘Jorginho is a midfield player with intelligence, deep leadership skills and a huge amount of Premier League and international experience,’.

‘We are so pleased to sign Jorginho and welcome him and his family to the club.’

