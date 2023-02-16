Jorginho Is Being Unfairly Criticised For Arsenal’s Poor Form Since He Joined

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Since Arsenal signed Jorginho from Chelsea in the January transfer window, they have failed to win a match and have now relinquished the top spot on the English Premier League table to reigning champions Manchester City after last night’s 1-3 loss at.

The Gunners hosted the Citizens knowing a loss would see them drop down to second position on the table but they couldn’t prevent the loss after some very damaging individual mistakes.

Interestingly, some fans have been trying to force the narrative that Jorginho is somehow responsible for this and to be honest, it does not make any sense whatsoever.

The former Chelsea midfielder is an experienced player who was brought in to help the team. But currently, things aren’t going Arsenal way and it has absolutely nothing to do with him.

With Thomas Partey out injured for the City match last night, the Italian was granted his full debut at the heart of the Arsenal midfield.

The midfielder had a really good performance and was brilliant at times but Arsenal made some mistakes that were always going to be punished by a team like Manchester City.

Now I’ve been seeing fans reacting to this Arsenal poor run of form by blaming Jorginho. The midfielder has been brilliant for the Gunners since his arrival. Blaming him for Arsenal’s failure to win in the three matches he’s played is just unfair.

WoleOscar (

)