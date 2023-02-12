SPORT

Jordi Cruyff holds talks with Las Palmas about a possible move for Alberto Moleiro to Barcelona.

Xavi and his men have been tremendous in La Liga this campaign. Barcelona is ahead of their arch-rivals Real Madrid in the league table by eight points and could further extend their lead when they take on Villarreal later tonight.

Joan Laporta and his camp are hoping to strengthen their squad this summer transfer window and one player that has been linked with a move to Barcelona is Alberto Moleiro.

According to reports coming from SPORT, Barcelona sports director Jordi Cruyff held talks with Las Palmas about a possible move of the 19-year-old Alberto Moleiro to Camp Nou.

The report has it that the Catalan giants had made attempts to sign him previously, but his club’s demands of €10 million plus €15 million in variables prevented the deal from materializing.

The report adds that Moleiro has made 25 league appearances for Las Palmas this term, registering seven assists in the process. It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

