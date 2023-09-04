Jordan Torunarigha: Everything You Need To Know About New Nigeria Super Eagles Invitee

The 23-year-old represents K.A.A. Gent – here’s your guide to the youngster who has been invited by Jose Peseiro.

Who is he and what will he bring to the three-time African champions as Jose Peseiro hopes to raise a solid Super Eagles team?

In case you are unfamiliar with the 23-year-old and his style of play, Nigerian born Journalist, Nwosu Chygoz (CHIGOZIE) has come up with an extensive profile of the man who will be expected to make a big impression on the three-time African champions

WHO IS Jordan Torunarigha

Jordan Torunarigha is a professional footballer who represents Belgian elite division side, K.A.A Gent

Born in Chemnitz, Germany – the talented defender initially rose through the youth ranks of German based side, Hertha BSC II in 2015.

After 5-years of playing with Hertha BSC II, scoring (3) goals in (45) appearances, Jordan Torunarigha earned promotion which had him team up with Hertha BSC main team from 2016-2022.

Which position does Jordan Torunarigha play?

Jordan Torunarigha is a central defender and is capable of playing from the defensive midfield position following his rugged and combative style of play.

So what sort of player is he exactly?

Jordan Torunarigha is a rock-solid who is very good in ball playing and good when it comes to aerial balls.

The 23-year-old is strong and has also drawn praise for his flair, speed as well as ability to help his team play out from the back and ability to surge forward to get goals.

Regardless playing for the German cadet National team, the KAA Gent is eligible to play for Nigeria in the highest level as he is of Nigerian decent.

After filing for change of Nationality to FIFA, the former German Under-20 star was cleared to play for the Nigeria Super Eagles hence his invitation for the Sao Tome and Principe AFCON Qualifiers fixture

