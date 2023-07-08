John Terry Gives Advice to Mauricio Pochettino Regarding Chelsea’s Next Captain

Following Cesar Azpilicueta’s departure from Chelsea, club legend John Terry has shared his thoughts on the next captaincy decision, emphasizing the importance of the chosen individual being a regular starter for new manager Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

Azpilicueta had held the captaincy since 2019 but recently joined Atletico Madrid as a free agent after the club waived the final year of his contract. This leaves Pochettino with a significant decision to make regarding the captain’s armband for the upcoming season.

Taking to social media, Terry expressed his opinion on the matter, stating that the captain must be a consistent performer who features in the starting lineup week in and week out. In a tweet, the former England international said, “The Captain 100% has to play every week, if you’re not playing and performing every week, it’s difficult to demand from others if you’re not doing it yourself” followed by a blue heart emoji.

According to the Evening Standard, Pochettino will finalize his decision on the new captain towards the end of pre-season, allowing him to establish a stronger rapport with his players. It is reported that veteran defender Thiago Silva is currently the leading candidate for the role, having previously worn the armband in Azpilicueta’s absence.

Additionally, Reece James, Raheem Sterling, and Kepa Arrizabalaga are said to be under consideration by Pochettino. When asked about his preference for the captaincy, the Argentine coach stated that he first needs to assess the squad and build relationships with the players. Pochettino emphasized the importance of understanding their commitment, character, and personality, as he evaluates their positive and negative aspects. He explained that the decision will be made once the squad is finalized and various experienced players have been evaluated.

