John Obi Mikel reveals what happened that led to him being robbed of African best in 2013

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Chelsea player John Obi Mikel revealed that the 2013 African footballer of the year award was robbed away from him.

Everyone should recall that John Obi Mikel lost the prestigious award to Manchester City Yaya Toure in the year 2013 and was a major controversy around the award being handed to Toure.

Mikel wasn’t able to win the award despite leading Nigeria to win the 2013 African cup of nations in South Africa and also won the Champions League with Chelsea a year before in 2012.

In a recent interview with Dubai eye, Mikel Obi revealed: I was unfortunately robbed of the African footballer of the year award. Before I went to the place, I was already told that I had won it. “I was at the airport flying to Nigeria because is to be held in Nigeria, and Man City was playing, and Yaya Toure scored two goals in that match”.

I won everything, I won the Champions League, the African cup of nation trophy. I still can’t believe I didn’t win it. It doesn’t matter any amount of goal Yaya Toure scored, I was at my prime I played more games than him.

After the results were announced people were angry and left the stage, they left.

What do you think about this??

Drop your comments in the comment section below

Godstime224 (

)