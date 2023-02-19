John Brewin Mocks Chelsea In A Tweet After Marcus Rashford Scored His 23rd Goal Of The Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is undeniable that Manchester United star, Marcus Rashford has been on fire this season having scored twenty-three (23) goals in all competitions for the Red Devils. His twenty-fifth-minute goal put the Red Devils ahead in the club’s game against Leicester City. It was his twenty-third goal and he has scored seven consecutive goals at Old Trafford this season to become the third Manchester United player to achieve this, with only Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney to score more.

John Brewin, a journalist and lawyer tweeted that “Marcus Rashford has scored his twenty-third goal in all competitions. Chelsea FC has scored twenty-three (23) goals in the Premier League all season.” It would be recalled that a 1-0 goal loss to Southampton on Saturday shows Chelsea FC has scored twenty-three goals and as well conceded twenty-three (23) goals in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea FC in its last ten games has only won one, drew four and lost five in all competitions and only four goals in these games.

