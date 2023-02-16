Joe Cole Said He Blames Mudryk For Not Tracking Back With His Pace To Help Enzo Chase Adeyemi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many people have continued to react after former Chelsea player, Joseph John Cole stated that Mudryk should share part of the blame for Borussia Dortmund’s goal against Chelsea yesterday in the UEFA Champions League.

While reacting to the media after the match, Joe Cole stated that with the pace of Mudryk, one would have expected him to track back to help Enzo. In his words, Joe Cole stated;

“They need to be a bit of blame on Mudryk. When you are an attacking player, you are thinking of yourself, right, I can score a goal here if the ball and also what your opponent can do.”

Mudryk has had a very poor start to life at Chelsea, and fans would be hoping to see him score for Chelsea this season.

Chelsea saw defeat in Germany yesterday in the UEFA Champions League, thanks to a goal from Karim Adeyemi.

Let’s have your thoughts.

