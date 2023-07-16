Super Eagles of Nigeria dazzler Joe Ayodele Aribo was in an astonishing form for Southampton football club of England on Saturday night, as he came off bench to help them to secure a hard-fought draw against Goztepe football club of Turkey in a preseason friendly match.

The former Glasgow Rangers football club star was dropped to the bench by his coach, and he was able to make an instant impact after being introduced to the pitch in the second half of the game.

Joe Ayodele Aribo replaced Scotland national team star Che Adams in the 61st minute, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s hard-fought victory.

Turkey national team star Yalcin Kayan broke the deadlock for Goztepe football club in the 27th minute to end the first half of the game 1-0.

Argentina star Carlos Alcaraz equalized for Southampton football club of England in the 64th minute after receiving an assist from substitute Nigerian international Joe Ayodele Aribo to end the match in a 1-1 draw.

Nigeria national team star Joe Ayodele Aribo was impressive for Southampton football club in the game, and he was able to contribute his quota to the team’s draw against their opponent.

Joe Ayodele Aribo will now be looking forward to building on his impressive performance for Southampton football club against Goztepe football club when they play their next preseason friendly match in few days time.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

