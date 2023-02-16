Joao Felix’s performance yesterday just shows why Chelsea made a huge mistake in signing him

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea continued their Champions league campaign and suffered a defeat away from home.

Chelsea had a good performance but did not manage to get their deserved goal. Joao Felix hit the cross bar in the first half and missed a few chances. Their opponent took the lead in the second half with a fast counter attacking goal, which caught the Chelsea defenders off guard. The goal gave their opponent the upper hand as they controlled the game well and created a few chances.

The Blues gave it their all to find the equaliser, but they could not get it. Joao Felix had many huge chances to put the Blues ahead but he was quite unlucky and could not manage to convert them. He is a good player but he just lacks good finishing, and decisiveness.

The second leg will be played at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues will be hoping they put up a good fight to give their opponent a tough time.

