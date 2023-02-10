SPORT

Joao Felix very comfortable at Chelsea but unsure over permanent stay from Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix has revealed that he’s skeptical of his loan deal at Chelsea and is unsure if his move to the blues of London would be made permanent.

Joao Felix was loaned from Atletico Madrid to Chelsea in January after a fee of £9 million was paid for the Portuguese star. The Portuguese was signed to bolster Chelsea’s attacking options but unfortunately he didn’t had the best start to his Chelsea career.

Joao Felix was given a straight red card and was suspended after a bright display in the match against Fulham. The Portuguese was unlucky as he was sent off in the 58th minutes of the match after a nasty challenge on Fulham player.

The 23 year old is set to return this week after completing the three Premier League match suspension. He would probably have a chance to play or start against London rivals West Ham on Saturday. He was also to the club’s 25- man champions league squad in the knockout stages.

Felix in a recent interview revealed that he has stayed now for a month, he now knows everyone, everything and he’s trying to adapt to the playing style of the team.

