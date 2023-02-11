SPORT

Joao Felix Takes Center Stage with Sublime Performance, Fans React

Following today’s Premier League fixture between Chelsea and West Ham United at London stadium, Chelsea fans came out to react to the performance of one of their star players.

Chelsea had an impressive performance against West Ham in the first half. Graham Potter made some major changes to his starting lineup and their style of play changed. Chelsea took the lead in the opening minutes of the first half after Joao Felix scored a brilliant goal from Enzo Fernandez’ assist. It was a brilliant linkup between Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix.

Just minutes later West Ham United scored the equaliser after former Chelsea player, Emerson scored from Jarrod Bowen’s assist. It was a well built goal and Chelsea’s defense never saw it coming. Kepa Arrizabalaga conceded a goal for the first time since four games.

Joao Felix finally came back to Chelsea’s starting lineup after he was initially suspended after picking up a red card on his debut against Fulham. Joao Felix missed Chelsea’s last three games, including the return leg against Fulham last week. Graham Potter wasted no time in including Joao Felix in today’s starting lineup, the Portuguese forward didn’t fail to deliver.

Joao Felix had an excellent performance in the first half of the match and of course he backed it up with an excellent goal. Joao Felix scored Chelsea’s first goal since three games. They’ve gone goalless in their last two goals and Joao Felix found the back of the net for the blues once again. Fans reacted to Joao Felix’s performance. Comments can be seen below.

