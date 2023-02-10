Joao Felix Spotted At The Chelsea Training Ground Today.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Joao Felix was shown a straight red card on his Chelsea debut few weeks ago against Fulham at the Craven Cottage and he was forced to serve a three match ban, but the forward is now available for the next game.

Earlier today, Joao Felix was seen training with the rest of his Chelsea teammates as they continue to prepare for their game against Westham United. See the photo of Joao Felix in training today below.

Just as you can see in the above photo, Joao Felix was seen training for the game between Chelsea and Westham United tomorrow at the London stadium, and he will no doubt be expecting to start the game tomorrow.

The game between Chelsea and Westham United will kick off tomorrow by exactly 1:30 Pm Nigerian Time.

