Joao Felix Grants Chelsea The Greenlight To Sign Him Permanently As Atletico Reportedly Want €140m

Chelsea attacker, Joao Felix has given the club the greenlight to try and make his loan deal from Atletico Madrid permanent while speaking about his time and how comfortable he’s been at the west London club.

Felix, 23, spoke about the structure of Chelsea and how they have everything at the club.

“It is a great club, as we all know. The structures are very, very good, they have everything… has a lot of people around the team so that everything is fine and that makes the difference. It is very well structured.”

His current deal at the club specifies that he will be going back to Spain at the end of the season but the Portuguese international seems to have other ambitions.

Joao Felix on staying at Chelsea:

“They don’t have a purchase option. They would have to reach an agreement with Atletico. I’ve only been here a few weeks, a month. I am knowing everything. I am very comfortable, but the future nobody knows.”

It is fair to say that everyone involved in this wouldn’t mind to see the player continue at Chelsea. The blues fans want it and Atletico Madrid are reportedly hoping to let him stay there for a fee of about €140m.

As much as everyone at Chelsea would want Felix to stay, this reported price would be a major issue. Todd Boehly and his consortium have spent heavily on transfers in the last two windows and wouldn’t be too keen to give Atletico Madrid that much.

But like Felix said, if they want him, they would have to negotiate with the Madrid club and find come to an agreement.For now he is happy at Chelsea and is looking forward to help them team turn their season around and have a great finishing.

