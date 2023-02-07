Joao Felix, Enzo, Nunez, Dias, Ederson And Sanchez Were Sold For A Combined Fee Of £430million

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Who needs to win the UEFA Champions League when Benfica have been turning in massive profit from the sales of their Star Players. The Portuguese Primeira Liga Club have made close to £200million this season alone from the transfer of two Players.

Last summer, Liverpool paid a club record fee of £86million to Sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica. In the January transfer window, the club generated £106million from the transfer of Enzo Fernandez to Stamford Bridge after the Blues paid a Club record fee and League record fee to sign the 22-year-old Midfielder.

Just last summer, Benfica paid £8.8million to sign Enzo Fernandez from River Plate in the Argentina Top-flight League. The club made more than ten-fold of that money barely 7 months later.

Atletico Madrid Star who’s currently on loan at Chelsea Joao Felix was an academy graduate of Benfica but, the club sold him to Atletico Madrid for a fee of £113million, one of the highest fee of all-time in Football transfer history.

According to Give Me Sport, Joao Felix, Darwin Nunez, Enzo Fernandez, Ruben Dias, Ederson and Renato Sanchez, who are all currently playing for top clubs in Europe, turned in a combined income of £430million for Benfica when the Portuguese sold them.

Darwin Nunez went to Liverpool, Joao Felix went to Atletico Madrid, Enzo Fernandez joined Chelsea while Ruben Dias and Ederson joined Manchester City.

All these Players cost Benfica just £37.5million but the club made £430million after the Players were later sold.

AminullahiMuritala (

)