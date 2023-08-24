Jeremy Doku: City Bound Amid Chelsea Interest

Over the weekend, Chelsea ignited a late-stage scramble for Rennes’ talented winger Jeremy Doku, only to see the 21-year-old Belgian sensation finalize a move to Premier League rivals Manchester City. The Athletic reported that City secured a €65 million (£56 million) deal with Rennes, overcoming a last-minute surge in interest from Chelsea and Tottenham that prompted Rennes to inflate the asking price.

Doku’s commitment to Manchester City was unwavering after agreeing to personal terms with Pep Guardiola’s squad. Former Belgium international Philippe Albert even drew parallels between Doku and Chelsea icon Eden Hazard, noting their shared ability to threaten defenders with bursts of pace and skill.

With seven goals and four assists in the last season for Rennes, Doku’s blistering speed and dribbling prowess stand out, painting a portrait of a top-tier winger in the making. As he embarks on this new chapter with Manchester City, Doku’s growth will be nurtured under Guardiola’s guidance. While Chelsea may have missed this opportunity, Doku’s journey has just begun, and the football world eagerly anticipates his ascent to greatness.

