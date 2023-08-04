JAP vs NOR: Match Preview, Venue, Kick-Off Time, Team News, Formation And Potential Line ups

Place and date of the competition:

Japan will face Norway in an exciting FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16 match.

The much-anticipated match will take place on Saturday 5 August 2023 at the Wellington Regional Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 09:00 West Africa Time.

Matching preview:

Memories of their last meeting in a friendly in 2018 came flooding back as the two teams prepared to meet again on the big stage.

Japan then showed their mettle with a 4-1 win over Norway. Both teams now want to make their mark in the playoffs of the tournament.

Japan are aiming to top the 2019 World Cup this season after losing to finalists Holland. They display strong attacking power, score freely, and have not conceded a single goal in the tournament.

This time, the Japanese team looks to be a strong contender. Norway, on the other hand, will be building on their performance in the previous World Cup, where they reached the quarter-finals before losing to England.

Their journey has not been smooth sailing so far, but Norway showed their mettle by beating the Philippines 6-0.

Team news:

Japan

Both teams have relatively injury-free squads going into the deciding game. Japan can confidently make 11 starts with no reported injuries or suspensions. The 3-4-2-1 formation with Yamashita, Kumagai, and Shimizu is expected to be a huge challenge for the Norwegian defence.

Possible formation: 3-4-2-1

Potential starting 11: Yamashita; Ishikawa, Kumagai, and Minami; Shimizu, Hasegawa, Nagano, Endo; Miyazawa, Fujino; Tanaka.

Norway

Norway are also enjoying a largely injury-free situation, but it should be noted that the likes of Emilie Haavi and Vilda Boe Risa will miss the next match if they receive a yellow card in this game.

Norway, with Mikalsen, Bjelde, and Reiten as their main players, can form a 4-3-3 formation to break through the Japanese defense and try to advance to the quarter-finals. Possible formation: 4-3-3

Potential starting 11: Mikalsen; Bjelde, Mjelde, Harviken, Hansen; Maanum, Risa, Reiten; Hansen, Haug, Haavi.

The expectations of football fans are rising ahead of the exciting match between Japan and Norway.

Both teams boast skill and determination, promising a thrilling match full of strategic maneuvers and skillful play.

Fans around the world will eagerly await the results as these talented players strive to make their mark in FIFA Women’s World Cup history.

