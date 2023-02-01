SPORT

January Transfer: La Liga Slams EPL For Spending £815m

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The authorities of the Spanish La Liga has expressed their displeasure over the manner in which the English Premier league spent millions of Euros in the just concluded 2023 January Transfer Window.

According to a report that was shared by ESPN on their verified Facebook Page, Spanish La Liga hit out at the Premier League for “cheating” and “doping” after clubs spent a record £815 million which is about $1 billion in the January transfer window.

The anger, which was expressed by the authorities of Spanish La Liga comes after some of their players like Joao Felix and Danjuma joined English Premier league clubs, Chelsea football club and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

The Spanish La Liga also had a limited activity during the transfer as they were only able to spend just €31 million, which is less than half of what Chelsea football club spent in signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.Photo: Spanish La Liga president, Javier Tebas

La Liga clubs like Barcelona are in serious financial crises at the moment and were able to finance their transfer last summer after activating several levers.

Nasagist (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Most Expensive Signings In Premier League History

20 mins ago

Official; Manchester United announce player of the month for January.

38 mins ago

Video: Fernandez Handed Jersey Number 5 At Chelsea

46 mins ago

Antonio Conte set to undergo surgery and will be going on an indefinite break at Tottenham

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button