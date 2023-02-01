January Transfer: La Liga Slams EPL For Spending £815m

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The authorities of the Spanish La Liga has expressed their displeasure over the manner in which the English Premier league spent millions of Euros in the just concluded 2023 January Transfer Window.

According to a report that was shared by ESPN on their verified Facebook Page, Spanish La Liga hit out at the Premier League for “cheating” and “doping” after clubs spent a record £815 million which is about $1 billion in the January transfer window.

The anger, which was expressed by the authorities of Spanish La Liga comes after some of their players like Joao Felix and Danjuma joined English Premier league clubs, Chelsea football club and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

The Spanish La Liga also had a limited activity during the transfer as they were only able to spend just €31 million, which is less than half of what Chelsea football club spent in signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. Photo: Spanish La Liga president, Javier Tebas

La Liga clubs like Barcelona are in serious financial crises at the moment and were able to finance their transfer last summer after activating several levers.

